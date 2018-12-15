WAUNAKEE—Diane Lynn (Bartlett) Trim, 48, of Waunakee, Wis., unexpectedly passed away in the early morning hours of Nov. 20, 2018, from a pulmonary embolism. Diane was born in Milwaukee, Wis. to Bob and Kathryn (Kapustka) Bartlett. While still in elementary school, Diane’s family moved to Sussex, Wis., where she graduated from Hamilton High School in 1988. Following graduation, Diane spent a year in Belgium as an exchange student, where she developed a lifelong love of the French language and culture. Upon returning to the U.S., she attended UW-Madison before transferring to Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, where she graduated with degrees in French and English.
Diane and Robert Trim were married at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls, Wis. on Dec. 29, 1993. On Dec. 23, 1995, they welcomed their beautiful daughter, Emily, into the world. Diane was a teacher, an avid reader, a voraciously curious person, a devoted mother, wife and daughter. Diane loved to uncover the potential in others, support them and encourage them to follow their dreams. She selflessly gave of her time, energy, love and empathy whenever and wherever the opportunity arose.
Whether it was folding origami frogs to entertain children, pasting googly eyes on random objects, laughing at herself, comforting those in need, or providing unconditional love to someone who was hurting, Diane sought to make a positive impact on the lives of everyone around her. Three years ago, Diane co-founded IrisContent.com, a web content provider, with her two friends, Alecs and Annie, where they enjoyed the challenges and rewards that only those who own their own business will understand.
Diane is preceded in death by her father, Bob Bartlett. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Emily; her grandson, Xavier; her mother, Kathryn; and sister, Theresa. As her husband, it was an honor to be a part of Diane’s life, and I am a better man for having known her.
The Rev. Richard Wendell will perform a memorial service for Diane on Diane and Robert’s 25th wedding anniversary, Dec. 29, 2018, at 10 a.m. The service will be held at the church where they were married, ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., in Menomonee Falls, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing joy to someone in your life. Following Diane’s example, I encourage you to grant unconditional forgiveness to someone who has wronged you, engage in an act of unexpected kindness to brighten someone’s day, or find a way to meaningfully support someone in pursuit of their dreams, and tell those you love how much they mean to you.