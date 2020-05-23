Trieloff, Gerald E. "Jerry"

Jerry served in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime member of Covenant Lutheran Church, the Kegonsa Masonic Lodge No. 73 and the American Legion Post No. 59. Jerry was also a member of the OK Band and volunteered at the Stoughton Hospital and helped at the polls during elections for many years after retirement. He delivered for Coca-Cola before becoming a Stoughton Police Officer in 1956. Jerry continued to serve the city of Stoughton as their Chief of Police from 1976-1984. Shortly after retirement, he served as a bailiff in the Dane County Court System for 13 yrs. While serving the City of Stoughton as a policeman, he delivered clothes to people's houses and worked as a custodian at Stoughton State Bank. Jerry also helped with transportation for Olson-Holzhuter Funeral Home. He enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing and golf. Most of all, Jerry enjoyed socializing and taking rides.