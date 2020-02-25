Tridle, Marion "Ed"

FITCHBURG — Marion "Ed" Edward Tridle passed away in Fitchburg, Wis., on Feb. 19, 2020, at home. Ed was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Pittsburg, KS, the son of Verdia and Clarence.
Ed married Lynette Rasmussen on April 7, 1979, in Madison, Wis.
Ed grew up in Joplin, Mo. After he graduated from Joplin High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for 6 years. His deployment to Japan had a lifelong influence on him. After leaving the Air Force, Ed attended college and eventually obtained his Master's Degree. He taught high school English and history for a number of years before leaving teaching to become a union representative for the Wisconsin State Teachers' Union. He also worked in contract compliance for the State of Wisconsin and in security for UW-Madison. During his working life, Ed was active in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years.
Throughout his life, Ed was involved in the Boy Scouts. He was an Eagle Scout and a troop leader, and he was very proud of his son, Adrian, and his nephews, Jason, Ben & Zack when they became Eagle Scouts. Artistic by nature, Ed loved to carve wooden models and he made beautiful dream catchers that honored his Native American heritage. Ed also loved music and enjoyed playing in a dance band with his stepfather Warren Lippitt.
Ed especially loved all children and animals. He was a warm and generous person and he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Lynette; children, Christina, Libby and Adrian (Deb); grandchildren, Sam, Mac and Logan; brothers, Larry (Glen), Bob (Dee) and John (Deb); and in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Grover.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton with Military Honors to follow. A luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, 2015 Linden Drive, Madison, WI 53706, or to the Dane County Humane Society.
