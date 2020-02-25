Tridle, Marion "Ed"

FITCHBURG — Marion "Ed" Edward Tridle passed away in Fitchburg, Wis., on Feb. 19, 2020, at home. Ed was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Pittsburg, KS, the son of Verdia and Clarence.

Ed married Lynette Rasmussen on April 7, 1979, in Madison, Wis.

Ed grew up in Joplin, Mo. After he graduated from Joplin High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for 6 years. His deployment to Japan had a lifelong influence on him. After leaving the Air Force, Ed attended college and eventually obtained his Master's Degree. He taught high school English and history for a number of years before leaving teaching to become a union representative for the Wisconsin State Teachers' Union. He also worked in contract compliance for the State of Wisconsin and in security for UW-Madison. During his working life, Ed was active in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout his life, Ed was involved in the Boy Scouts. He was an Eagle Scout and a troop leader, and he was very proud of his son, Adrian, and his nephews, Jason, Ben & Zack when they became Eagle Scouts. Artistic by nature, Ed loved to carve wooden models and he made beautiful dream catchers that honored his Native American heritage. Ed also loved music and enjoyed playing in a dance band with his stepfather Warren Lippitt.