SUN PRAIRIE - Rosalie Alice Naab Trevallee, Nov. 16, 1929 – Oct. 7, 2019, found eternal peace, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles T. Trevallee; beloved mother of Robert (Cathie), David, Cheri (Ron) Jeanine and the late Charles Thomas. Loving grandma to five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; dear sister to the late Marjorie Heinecke (Ernst); loving aunt to five nieces and six nephews. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service at Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave. Madison, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church media ministry, Dane County Human Society, or Seed Savers Exchange.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Columbia Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care. Thank you to the Aphasia group for their knowledge and caring support.