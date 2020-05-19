Treu, Clarence G.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Gerrie. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jill, his son David and Jill's Dalmatian Buttons who he liked to feed bananas.

Clarence spent most of his career working for Johnson and Johnson. Upon retirement, he and Gerrie became "snowbirds" and owned homes in both Wisconsin and Arizona. They enjoyed world travel and visited every continent except Antarctica. He loved watching sports and playing golf at Blackhawk Country Club. Clarence enjoyed Wisconsin Badger football games and was a season ticket holder. He lived a full life, only missing that one opportunity to get a hole- in-one to match Gerrie. I'm sure they are now both in heaven trying to even that golf score.