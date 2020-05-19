Treu, Clarence G.

MIDDLETON - Clarence G. Treu was born August 13th, 1931 and quietly passed away on May 17th, 2020 at Attic Angels in Middleton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Gerrie. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jill, his son David and Jill's Dalmatian Buttons who he liked to feed bananas.
Clarence spent most of his career working for Johnson and Johnson. Upon retirement, he and Gerrie became "snowbirds" and owned homes in both Wisconsin and Arizona. They enjoyed world travel and visited every continent except Antarctica. He loved watching sports and playing golf at Blackhawk Country Club. Clarence enjoyed Wisconsin Badger football games and was a season ticket holder. He lived a full life, only missing that one opportunity to get a hole- in-one to match Gerrie. I'm sure they are now both in heaven trying to even that golf score.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
