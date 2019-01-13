DANE - David W. “Dave” Trentin, age 54, passed away on Jan. 7, 2019, at UW Hospital after a short illness. Dave was born in Madison on Nov. 30, 1964, to Marilyn and Bruce Trentin, who both preceded him in death.
Dave attended school in Madison before joining the U.S.Army. He served active duty for three years before serving in the National Guard for five additional years. Dave went on to work at Renew Aire, where he enjoyed working for the past 20 years.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rose; sister, Sheila (Gary) Trentin; niece, Angie Trentin; nephew, Tyler (Lydia) Trentin; two great-nieces, Kiara and Ramiyah, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dave’s family has decided to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.