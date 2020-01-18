Tremble, David Nevin

Dave retired in 2009 and spent leisure hours traveling, painting, reading, canoeing, and playing his guitars. He enjoyed many camping trips with Lynn in their Shasta trailer experiencing the joys and horrors of state campgrounds from Wisconsin to Florida. Dave loved every aspect of life, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and wife.

Dave wrote this obituary, but his family would be remiss not to take the opportunity to sing his praises, just a little. Dave was a genuinely kind and humble human being who made a real difference in this world through his work and the way he lived his life. He was a talented artist, musician, and woodworker, a lover of history, and had a keen interest in the natural world. His quiet strength and focus on others are a model for all who loved him.

Dave and his family would like to thank the talented and dedicated doctors and nursing staff of the UW Hospital and Clinics for their care, and most especially, his pulmonary team, Dr. Nizar Jarjour, M.D. and Jessica La Mar, D.N.P., who have provided Dave not only with their medical expertise but with their loving kindness and friendship, and his kind and compassionate hematologist, Dr. Ryan Mattison, M.D. Dave and his family would also like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, who took such good care of Dave in his final days.