Tregoning, Elaine (Sahy)

MADISON—Elaine (Sahy) Tregoning, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home on May 5, 2020, in the presence of her family. A former resident of Beloit, Wis., Littleton Colo., and then Madison, Wis., she was employed at US Bank, Madison, until her retirement in 1992. Since 1990 she was a regular volunteer at Meriter Hospital.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. A full obituary is to follow.
The family is being served by Cress Funeral Services. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralServices.com.
Cress Center
Funeral and Cremation Service
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406
