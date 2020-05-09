Tregoning, Elaine (Sahy)

MADISON—Elaine (Sahy) Tregoning, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home on May 5, 2020, in the presence of her family. A former resident of Beloit, Wis., Littleton Colo., and then Madison, Wis., she was employed at US Bank, Madison, until her retirement in 1992. Since 1990 she was a regular volunteer at Meriter Hospital.