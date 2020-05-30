Tregoning, Elaine (Sahy)

MADISON - Elaine (Sahy) Tregoning passed away peacefully at her home on May 5, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born March 20, 1926, on the family farm, in Avon Township, Rock County, Wis. The daughter of Nicholas Sahy, an immigrant Hungarian farmer, and Elle May Bodycoat, she was the youngest of four siblings raised on the farm. In 1943 she graduated from Brodhead High School with the desire to be a nurse, but during World War II found it necessary to seek employment. Moving to Beloit, Wis., with her sister, Stella, she began working at Fairbanks Morse Company. Fairbanks Morse produced engines used in submarines during the war, and Elaine among other Rosie the Riveters were the stable work force. She married Delbert Tregoning in 1944 at Avon Community Church and settled in Beloit as a homemaker. There she developed her skills as a seamstress, and learning to bake her many types of cookies. Always active she was constantly volunteering, active in the Methodist Church, and volunteering for the Red Cross Blood Drives, and Board of Directors of Beloit YWCA