Tregoning, Elaine (Sahy)

MADISON - Elaine (Sahy) Tregoning passed away peacefully at her home on May 5, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born March 20, 1926, on the family farm, in Avon Township, Rock County, Wis. The daughter of Nicholas Sahy, an immigrant Hungarian farmer, and Elle May Bodycoat, she was the youngest of four siblings raised on the farm. In 1943 she graduated from Brodhead High School with the desire to be a nurse, but during World War II found it necessary to seek employment. Moving to Beloit, Wis., with her sister, Stella, she began working at Fairbanks Morse Company. Fairbanks Morse produced engines used in submarines during the war, and Elaine among other Rosie the Riveters were the stable work force. She married Delbert Tregoning in 1944 at Avon Community Church and settled in Beloit as a homemaker. There she developed her skills as a seamstress, and learning to bake her many types of cookies. Always active she was constantly volunteering, active in the Methodist Church, and volunteering for the Red Cross Blood Drives, and Board of Directors of Beloit YWCA
In 1959 she returned to work as a teller at The Beloit State Bank. At a time when women were not considered for management positions in the banking industry, she worked hard to improve her skills, and was the first woman manager on the teller line. Taking many AIB (American Institute of Banking) courses she proved herself as a competent capable banker, working her way up the corporate ladder. She worked as assistant cashier in the newly opened Community Bank of Beloit Plaza, and later as assistant cashier at Columbine Bank in Denver, Colo.
She was employed at First Wisconsin Bank (later to become US Bank) as manager of the check processing department until her retirement in 1992. She became known as the "cookie lady" for always baking treats for her employees and co-workers.
Post retirement she still remained active volunteering at Meriter Hospital since 1990. She loved to travel, crochet, and to play euchre. At the age of 75 she took her first hot air balloon ride. Later she traveled to England, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. She was honored as a Rosie the Riveter, taking the Vets Roll Tour to Washington, D.C., with World War II veterans at the age of 92. Followed by a ride in a World War II fighter plane to Honor the World War II vets at the age of 93.
She is survived by her four children, Dennis (Pat) Tregoning, Madison, Wis., Lynford (Kathy) Tregoning, Beloit, Wis., Julie (Keith) Neal, Footville, Wis., and Teri Tregoning, Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Jennifer Neal Wellnitz, Melissa Neal Perkins, Denise Neal Speich, Tanya Wilson, Tina Krugler, Bryan Hasse, Benjamin Tregoning, and Peter Jacobson; and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Hadley, Luke, Finley, Liam, Bodhi, Danielle, Kimberly, Staci, Justin, Samantha, Caylen, Presley, Peyton, Jack, Alex, and Henry.
She was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Ella Sahy; her brothers, John Sahy and Stanley Sahy; her sister, Estella Austin, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Austin; and great-granddaughter, Madeline.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at EAST LAWN CEMETERY, 2200 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI 53511.
Elaine requested in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Vets Roll (www.vetsroll.org), or Wounded Warriors (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
