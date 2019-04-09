VERONA / LINDEN - Jeanne Tredinnick age 71, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2019. Although her disability limited her mobility, she had many friends and was popular in the various Madison area group homes she lived in. Most recently, she resided at the Dane County Badger Prairie home where she received excellent care.
She is survived by her five younger siblings, John Tredinnick of Linden, Terry (Betty) Tredinnick of Dodgeville, Wayne (Mary Ellen) Tredinnick of Fennimore, Tami Tredinnick (Jamie Clemons) of Aurora, Ill. and Glenn Tredinnick (Nancy DuCharme) of Aurora, Ill.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 13, 2019, at LINDEN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Alliance for the Mentally Ill would be greatly appreciated.