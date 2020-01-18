Traxler, Richard “Dick"

STOUGHTON - Richard "Dick" Traxler went to eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Dick was born in Whitewater, Wisconsin on October 14, 1938, to Claude and Linnie (Meracle) Traxler. After graduating from Whitewater High School in 1956, he enlisted for four years in the United States Air Force. In 1957, Dick married Alberta (Bert) Sudbrink and the first of three daughters, Victoria Traxler (Tom) Radloff, was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana in 1960. Marcia Traxler (Troy) Freemyer and Angela Traxler (Marty) Zwettler were born four and eight years later in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. After the Air Force, Dick worked in his father's business, "Traxler Feed Service" for 2 years before fulfilling his long-time ambition of 'over the road' trucking in 1962. He drove as an 'owner-operator' truck driver and retired after 42 years. Thirty-eight of his years were with Diamond Transportation System, Inc., Racine, Wis., where he delivered farm and industrial equipment from manufacturers in the Midwest to dealers and distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada. In addition to his wife, daughters, and sons-in-law, Dick is survived by five grandsons, Richie (Bethany) and Tony (Lindsay) Radloff; Spencer, Skylar and Baxter Beckwith; one granddaughter, Lizzie (Kolton Urso) Radloff; and step-granddaughter, Natalie Freemyer. He is also survived by great-grandsons, Traxler Thomas Radloff and Harvey Douglas Radloff, with a third great-grandson to be arriving in February. Dick's surviving siblings include Shirley Cooley, Fort Atkinson and Howard (Robin) Traxler, Milwaukee. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; sister, Darlene; granddaughter, Bailey Beckwith; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Draeger, Dwight Cooley, and John Lucht.