EASTMAN - Robert H. Trautsch, age 79, of Eastman passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, Wis. from injuries sustained in an accident on July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien, Pastor’s Cheryl Weaver and Mike Christensen officiating, with burial in the National Cemetery, in Eastman, Wis. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Friends may call on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOMe in Prairie du Chien and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. www.garrityfuneralhome.com

