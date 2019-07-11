EASTMAN - Robert H. Trautsch, age 79, of Eastman passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, Wis. from injuries sustained in an accident on July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien, Pastor’s Cheryl Weaver and Mike Christensen officiating, with burial in the National Cemetery, in Eastman, Wis. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Friends may call on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOMe in Prairie du Chien and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. www.garrityfuneralhome.com
Tags
Listen up!
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Wes Zulty, 85, longtime Madison supplier of golf clubs, tennis rackets and legal advice, dies.