MADISON—Suellen “Sue” Traub passed away on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. She was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Hugo and Dorothy (Williams) Traub. She graduated from Portage High School and graduated from Madison Business college.
Sue worked for over 25 years at Strauss Printing. She was a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Madison. Sue loved sports and travelling, taking the opportunity to travel around Europe several times as well as South America.
Sue is survived by her sister, Karla (Don) Cushing; and her close friends, the Ness Family; as well as many other wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
With respect to Sue’s wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
