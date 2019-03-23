MADISON - Jesus called Pastor Tom Trapp home on March 12, 2019, at UW Hospital, Madison. Born to Cornelius and Mildred Trapp in New Ulm, Minn., on Oct. 9, 1949; baptized Nov. 6, 1949, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran.
Thomas grew in faith and knowledge of his Savior at Martin Luther Academy, New Ulm, Minn., 1967; Northwestern College, Watertown, 1971; St. Stephen's, Beaver Dam, as a vicar, 1973 to 1974; Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Mequon, 1975.
He was ordained on July 13, 1975, and served three congregations simultaneously, St. Paul's in Tipler, Wis., St. Mark's in Iron River, Mich., and The University Chapel, a campus ministry, now called Peace, in Houghton, Mich.
Tom married Carol Huffman on June 18, 1977. They moved to Madison, where on Oct. 7, 1979, he was installed at Wisconsin Lutheran Chapel, a congregation providing campus ministry to Americans and internationals. Its mission is "To know Jesus Christ and make Him known on campus."
His joys include conducting worship on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights; making Jesus known through Bible studies/classes; partaking in retreats; and playing guitar, including for International Vacation Bible School. The ministry grew, inspiring a larger facility, Wisconsin Lutheran Chapel and Student Center, 2006. After 42 years in the pastoral ministry, Tom retired in June 2017.
He is remembered for his passion for sharing Jesus, his love of family, friends, music, history, and baseball, going to Braves/Brewer and Badger games, playing guitar, studying at restaurants, and his recognizable laughter. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Madison.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife, Carol; sons, Paul (Julaine), Peter (Kalinda), and Phil; five grandchildren; brother, John (Kay), sister, Joan (Terry) Vasold; nieces and nephews, relatives, godchildren, parishioners, and friends.
Visitation is on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the 11 a.m. Christian Funeral. Lunch following. All events are at EASTSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wisconsin Lutheran Chapel in Madison, at www.wlchapel.org/give.