Trapp, Annette M.

MADISON - Annette M. Trapp, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Annette was born on Oct. 16, 1925 in Sun Prairie, Wis. to Frank and Julia Bedner. She married the love of her life, Francis J. Trapp on June 3, 1948. Longtime member at St. Peter Catholic Church helping with the funeral luncheon She was a hard working person, yard work, sewed for the kids clothes, took care of her family, a great homemaker.
Annette is survived by her husband, Francis, the love of her life for 71 years; children, Sharon (Rob) Payne Champaign of Ill., Don (Beth) of Aiken, S.C. and Ken of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, FR. Andrew Trapp, Lyndsey Trapp, Greg Payne and Sara Beard; great-grandchildren, McKayla, Jacob, Connor, and Lev Beard; a sister, Carol (Ronnie) Zander; and a brother, John (Verna) Bedner. And many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and two sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH at a later date. Entombment at Roselawn Memorial Park.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.