SUN PRAIRIE—Alice A. Trapp, age 78, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, in Columbus. She was born on June 18, 1940, in Ashton to Ambrose and Julia (Maly) Meinholz. Alice was married on Aug. 20, 1963, to John Trapp.
Alice loved her family, flowers, gardening as well as cooking. She was a member of the Christian Mothers.
She is survived by her husband, John; four children, Barb, Ron, Susan (George) Gille and Mike; two grandchildren, Eli and Stella; sisters, Maggie Ballweg, Joan (Rollie) Mack, Doris (David) Grady, Dian (David) Hoffman, Mary (Roger) Frey; and a brother, Marcel (Janice) Meinholz. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Victor Ballweg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Bristol, 1935 County Highway V, Sun Prairie. Father Vince Brewer will preside. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400