MCFARLAND - Helen Marie Trapino, age 85, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at UW-Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1933, in Mount Vernon, Mo., the daughter of William and Eva (Hensen) Parnell. She married Peter John Trapino on June 21, 1949. Helen's primary love was her family. She raised seven children who gave her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen always had a wonderful garden full of vegetables that she canned and used for cooking. She was a great cook, especially her spaghetti, and the holidays were always full of home-cooked food and family.
Helen is survived by her children, Charles (Erline) Trapino, Daniel Trapino, Robert (Nancye) Trapino and Kenneth (Kristie) Trapino; daughters, Terri (Jerry) Klubertanz, Patricia Zastrow and Sandra Trapino; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Lawyer and Marilyn (Glenn) Waterhouse; brother, Robert Parnell; and sister-in-law, Betty (James) Parnell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter; brothers, James Parnell and Joe Parnell; and sister, Edna Hernandez.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Memorials may be made to the family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and friends at Home Again Living of Waunakee for their compassion and care in Helen's final year. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.