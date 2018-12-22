MIDDLETON - Bernita (neé Schappe) Tralmer was born Sept. 28, 1932, and passed away on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. She married William "Bill" Tralmer on July 12, 1986. Bill preceded Bernita in death in February 2017.
Bernita was an avid reader, loved playing cards with friends, spending winters in Florida, and enjoyed talking with her children daily.
She is survived by her dear daughters, Karen (Peter Vanden Brook), Kym (Joe White) and Kriss (Paul Ellingson); Bill's special children, Lynn (James Walsh), Karen Tralmer and Todd Tralmer; grandchildren, Jessica (Blake Safford), Danielle (Brett Jacobson), Paulette Ellingson, Jonathan (Kelsey) Vanden Brook, Dana (Joe Bailey), Tyler (Kelsey) Walsh, Alex Pamperin and Jack Pamperin; four great-grandchildren; siblings, James Schappe, Robert (Glory) Schappe and Rosemary (Patrick) Croft; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Anita Schappe; brother, Bruce; sisters-in-law, Karen Schappe and Sue Schappe; and niece, Cheri Schappe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at TAMARACK TRAILS CLUB HOUSE, 110 Westfield Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Please send donations to Agrace HospiceCare and Middleton Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.