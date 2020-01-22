Trager (Evert) (Wenger), Dorothy

MAZOMANIE - Dorothy (Evert) (Wenger) Trager, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020, after a short illness. She is survived by her husband, Duaine, three sons, two daughters, thirteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm. The service will be Friday, Jan. 24, 2020., at 11:00 a.m., at Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee. Online condolences go to hooversonfuneralhomes.com

