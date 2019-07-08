MIDDLETON - Jane E. Tracy's kind and gentle soul was released to heaven on June 30, 2019 after gracing this earth for 86 years. Born and raised in South Bend, Ind., Jane Ellen McCarthy met and married William J. Tracy on May 7, 1955. Together they raised six children, Michael (Gail) of Overland Park, Kan.; Kevin (Deb) of Iowa Park, Texas; Kathleen Walker of Middleton, Wis.; Marianne Hackett of Apple Valley, Minn.; Brian (Jackie) of Delafield, Wis.; and Maureen (Tim) Lokrantz of Cross Plains, Wis. She leaves a legacy today of her six children, fifteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, but her story won't end there, even though her time on earth is done.
Jane couldn't have been a more devoted daughter, mother and wife. She was an avid reader. She loved bowling, could play a mean euchre game, was an enthusiastic football fan (especially Notre Dame), and loved playing the slots at Ho-Chunk.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, John & Mary McCarthy; her brother, Jack; and her husband.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Ind., where the family will receive friends from noon until service time. A private family interment of ashes will follow at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wis. 53711; Meriter Foundation, 202 S. Park Street, Madison, Wis. 53715; or to a charity of the donor's choice.
