Trachte, Marion L. (Brandt Brown)

MCFARLAND — Marion L. (Brandt Brown) Trachte passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020. She was born to Otto and Louise (Niemann) Brandt on Dec. 26, 1918, the youngest of six children.
Marion was married to Ralph Brown in December of 1939. They were devoted Wisconsin Badger football fans, having held season tickets since the late 30’s. They attended all home games and many out of state games. Marion was employed by the State of Wisconsin for 35 years, first with the Beverage and Tax Division and then as Administrative Secretary to the Director of the Criminal Division in the Department of Justice. After her retirement, Marion and Ralph wintered in Arizona. Ralph passed away in 1983 after 44 years of marriage.
Marion travelled throughout Europe, the Soviet Union, Hawaii, and Alaska. She cruised the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and South America. In 1989, Marion’s travels took her to New Zealand and Australia, where she renewed her friendship with Bob Trachte. Marion also became “Sam” when she and Bob were married in June 1990. They spent winters in Florida and summers sailing on Lake Michigan. Bob passed away in November of 2000 after 10 years of marriage.
Marion was predeceased by her parents; three sisters, Margaret (Ward) Zwickey, Ellsbeth “Ellie” (Frank) Norton, and Caroline “Kia” (John) Mack; two brothers, Rudy (Maurine) Brandt and Milo Brandt; niece Carol (Charlie) Neuhauser; and nephew John (Joyce) Mack. Marion is survived by her nephew, Jim (Ruth) Mack; niece, Cheryl Williams; and other close relatives. Marion is further survived by her special Trachte family; Randy (Nancy) Trachte, Ron Trachte and Cheryl (Dave) Gorton.
Very special friends were there to make it possible for Marion to remain in her home. Special thanks to Jan and Tom Murphy, Bonnie and Stewart Allbaugh, Terry and Debbie Nelson, and the wonderful Just Checking In caregivers.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A day without music is like a day without sunshine. Rest in peace.
