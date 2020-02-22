Trachte, Marion L. (Brandt Brown)

MCFARLAND — Marion L. (Brandt Brown) Trachte passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020. She was born to Otto and Louise (Niemann) Brandt on Dec. 26, 1918, the youngest of six children.

Marion was married to Ralph Brown in December of 1939. They were devoted Wisconsin Badger football fans, having held season tickets since the late 30’s. They attended all home games and many out of state games. Marion was employed by the State of Wisconsin for 35 years, first with the Beverage and Tax Division and then as Administrative Secretary to the Director of the Criminal Division in the Department of Justice. After her retirement, Marion and Ralph wintered in Arizona. Ralph passed away in 1983 after 44 years of marriage.

Marion travelled throughout Europe, the Soviet Union, Hawaii, and Alaska. She cruised the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and South America. In 1989, Marion’s travels took her to New Zealand and Australia, where she renewed her friendship with Bob Trachte. Marion also became “Sam” when she and Bob were married in June 1990. They spent winters in Florida and summers sailing on Lake Michigan. Bob passed away in November of 2000 after 10 years of marriage.

