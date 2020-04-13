Trachte, Eleanor C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN PRAIRIE/MARSHALL — Eleanor C. Trachte, age 91, passed away on April 8, 2020, at the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center in Sun Prairie.

Eleanor was born on Aug. 13, 1928, in Marshall, the daughter of Hubert and Antonia (Hoard) Bartosch. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1946.

On Sept. 4, 1948, Eleanor married Stanley E. Trachte at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Eleanor was employed at National Mutual Benefit Life in Madison for many years and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church (now Holy Family) in Marshall. She enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Eleanor is survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Trachte of De Pere, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and the Gerald Tyson family, who were very dear to her, and many other friends.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband on March 28, 2003; her parents; sisters, Loretta Bartosch and Jane Murray; brothers, Harvard and Colistine Bartosch; brothers-in-law, Jack Murray, Charles Trachte, James Trachte, William Trachte, and Lawrence Johnson; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Johnson and Marguerite Trachte.

A private burial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waterloo with Father Jorge Miramontes.