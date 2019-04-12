APPLE VALLEY, Minn. / MADISON - Gloria Ann Townsend, age 93, was wrapped in the loving arms of her Savior on April 8, 2019. Gloria was born to John and Anna Konop on April 4, 1926. in Francis Creek, Wis. She had two loving brothers, Victor and John, who preceded her in death. Gloria's family farmed and raised dairy cattle near Francis Creek. She attended St. Ann's Catholic Grade School in Francis Creek, and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1944.
Gloria met the love of her life, Donald Townsend in 1942, having vowed she would never marry a sailor or a salesman, she found both in Don. Gloria and Don were united in marriage on Nov. 6, 1948, at St. Ann's Catholic Church. They were happily married for nearly 63 years and made their homes in Manitowoc, Wausau and Madison, where they raised five children, Kathi Volpe of Port Townsend, Wash., Greg (Brigid) Townsend of Urbandale, Iowa, Jane (Brian) Hubbard of Rosemount, Minn., Karen (Cam) Davidson of Northfield, Minn., and Anne Townsend (Michael Stanley) of Northfield, Minn.
Gloria was a devoted mother and wife, a woman of deep faith, and a loving grandmother who loved her family and faith above all else. She is loved and cherished by 10 grandchildren, Mark, Joe, Lindsay, Jeff, Matthew, Brandon, Carly, Peter, Megan and Natalie; and five great-grandchildren, who remember a grandmother that greeted them with hugs, kisses and the ever present kolaches, donuts and cookies from tin cans stored in the garage.
As grandma was a self-proclaimed "foodie" she passed along cherished recipes and traditions that will be her legacy. But her most enduring legacy will be the love of family that her and Don had for their children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Gloria on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to the professional and caring staff at Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley, as well as Ecumen Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Hospice or Food Bank.