Totz, Boyce Frederick

MADISON - Boyce Frederick Totz of Middleton, age 91, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1928, in Elgin, Ill. He worked most of his life as an artist, living in a variety of places as far flung as France and Mexico, Texas and Massachusetts, Illinois and Wisconsin. But, the bulk of his life was spent in the Madison area where he actively engaged in the community and befriended many people.
Boyce had worked a variety of "day jobs" as he pursued his craft. He drove school buses, worked as a sailor in the Merchant Marine and on a tugboat, and was the first yoga teacher in Madison. He taught art to old and young alike. And he especially enjoyed the honest and curious antics of young children, who he taught while volunteering at Head Start.
One of his finest works is a house in Fitchburg, WI, that he designed, built and, for a time, lived in. Built in modern style that borrowed from Frank Lloyd Wright, it still sits proudly overlooking the countryside.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick George Totz and Helen Beatrice (Benson) Totz; brother Clayton J. Totz; sister, Carol (Totz) Johnson; niece Kathleen (Totz) Doan; great- nephew Shane Mitchell; and nephews Jeff and James Lewis.
He is survived by his sister Bonita (Totz) Lewis, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
A memorial ceremony and reception will be held in his honor at a later date to celebrate his life and work.
Memorials and cards for the family may be sent to Informed Choice, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison 53704
