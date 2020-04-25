Totten, Patricia Mepham (Pat)

GROVER BEACH, CALIF. / MADISON - Patricia Mepham (Pat) Totten, 79, of Grover Beach, California, passed away on April 18, 2020, at home. She was born on April 22, 1940 in Madison, Wisconsin. She graduated from Edgewood Academy in Madison and attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. On Sept. 20, 2003, she married John Charles Totten.
Pat’s passions included cruising, golf, her golden retrievers, and her beloved Green Bay Packers, of which she was a shareholder. Although a native of Wisconsin, she lived in Clovis, Calif. for over 27 years, then in Pacific Grove, Calif., and since 2011, in Grover Beach, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Della; her father, Gilmer; and her brother, Grant. She is survived by her husband, John; her sister, Susan; sons, Dan (Chantay) and Chris (Tzveti); and four grandchildren, Mathew (Alyssa), Madisyn, Fiona, and Elana; and three great-grandchildren, Avery, Miley, and Sadie.
Because of Covid19, there will be no funeral mass. She will be buried in San Carlos Cemetery, in Monterey, Calif. A memorial mass celebrating her life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Mission Hope Cancer Center, Dignity Health Hospice, or the SPCA for Monterey County.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.