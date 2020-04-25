Totten, Patricia Mepham (Pat)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

GROVER BEACH, CALIF. / MADISON - Patricia Mepham (Pat) Totten, 79, of Grover Beach, California, passed away on April 18, 2020, at home. She was born on April 22, 1940 in Madison, Wisconsin. She graduated from Edgewood Academy in Madison and attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. On Sept. 20, 2003, she married John Charles Totten.

Pat’s passions included cruising, golf, her golden retrievers, and her beloved Green Bay Packers, of which she was a shareholder. Although a native of Wisconsin, she lived in Clovis, Calif. for over 27 years, then in Pacific Grove, Calif., and since 2011, in Grover Beach, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Della; her father, Gilmer; and her brother, Grant. She is survived by her husband, John; her sister, Susan; sons, Dan (Chantay) and Chris (Tzveti); and four grandchildren, Mathew (Alyssa), Madisyn, Fiona, and Elana; and three great-grandchildren, Avery, Miley, and Sadie.

Because of Covid19, there will be no funeral mass. She will be buried in San Carlos Cemetery, in Monterey, Calif. A memorial mass celebrating her life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Mission Hope Cancer Center, Dignity Health Hospice, or the SPCA for Monterey County.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Totten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.