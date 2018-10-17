MADISON—Brian William Torvik, age 48, of Madison died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Brian was born July 23, 1970, the son of Bernie and Laurie (Curtin) Torvik, in Madison. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School, after which he attended UW-Madison and received two bachelor’s degrees, one in Molecular Biology and one in Electrical Computer Engineering.
After college he worked for many years at Amtelco in McFarland, most recently as a Sales Engineer. He was issued a U.S. Patent in 1994. Brian was a talented musician, adventurer, and world traveler. Brian participated in UW-Madison Hoofers, loved to fish, was a certified scuba-diver and ice diver. He loved biking, and spending time with his beloved nieces and nephews. Brian loved his friends-most have been in his life since high school. He was also a champion of the underdog and was very perceptive. Brian will be missed by all who knew him.
Brian is survived by his parents, Bernie and Laurie; his brothers Brady (Elin), Bart (Laura) and Brett (Jessa); his nieces and nephews, Max, Ivy, Julia, Kaia, Anderson, Desmond and Freya; and many aunts and uncles and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his infant sister, Molly.
Godspeed my sweet son. Love you, Love you, Love you. May God hold you in His hands till we meet again.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 South Owen Dr, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, with Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation was held at Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, and will also be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to NAMI. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
