Tortolano, Carolyn (Beahm)

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. - Carolyn (Beahm) Tortolano of East Greenwich, R.I., died Dec. 6, 2019.

She was the wife of the late John Tortolano and the 13th child of Herbert and Susie (Fuller) Beahm, of Pardeeville, Wis.

She graduated from Pardeeville High School. She worked as a waitress at the former Post Road Inn and Oakley’s Restaurant, in R.I., and was an avid gardener.

She is survived by three children; John “Jack”, SueAnn Tortolano, and Becky Narkievich (Glenn); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Juene Kueffer, Cambria, Wis. and Doris Scott, Madison, Wis. She was preceeded by her parents; husband; and 10 siblings, Verla Price, Henry Beahm, Norbert Beahm, Alma Carlson, Dorothy Beahm, Merlin Beahm, Juanita Carlson, Harley Beahm, Beulah Hodgman, and Lawrence Beahm.

Her funeral was Dec. 13, in East Greenwich, R.I., and her and her husband’s ashes will be returned back to Pardeeville for burial in the Marcellon Cemetery at a later date. A memorial will be held at that time. It was Carol’s wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to East Greenwich Veterans Association or to the DAV.