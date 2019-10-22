MADISON - Alma Torpy-Hanusa passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
Alma was born to Edward and Pauline Brabender of Ashton, Wis. in December of 1933. She married Wayland Torpy of Madison, in January of 1960. After Wayland passed in 1991, Alma remarried Glen Hanusa of Monona, in July 2009.
In 1942, Alma’s family moved to Waunakee, Wis. After graduation from Waunakee High School, in 1952, Alma moved to Madison, Wis. where she worked as a switchboard operator for Wisconsin Telephone. In 1955, she graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and began her lifelong career as a Registered Nurse. Alma’s nursing career consisted of a variety of assignments such as ER, pediatrics, orthopedics and Eating Disorders. She entered retirement the end of 2004.
Alma was organizer of the Methodist Hospital Nurses Association, a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the Red Hat Society and volunteer at Allis Elementary School. She enjoyed dancing, singing, listening to Big Band music, tending to her flower gardens, sewing and needle point, picking berries to make jam, baking cookies, having family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.
Alma is survived by her husband, Glen Hanusa of Monona, Wis.; her sons, Douglas (Barbara) of Mount Pleasant, Mich., Craig (Joy) of Madison, Wis., Randall (Mary) of Oregon, Wis., and Brent (Liza) of Tucson, Ariz.; Glen’s daughter, Mary (Rick) Schuff of Madison; her sister, Stella Kneer of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother, Fred (Donna) Baines of Diamond Bar, Calif.; sister, Lora (James) Schwenn of Blue Mounds, Wis.; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayland Torpy; daughter, Holly Ann Torpy; and sister, Rosalind Brabender.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and their staff in caring for Alma Torpy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be gifted in Alma’s name to Agrace HospiceCare Foundation or the American Parkinson Disease Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.