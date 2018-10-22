NEW GLARUS / BLANCHARDVILLE—George Torkelson, age 96 of The New Glarus Home, formerly of Blanchardville, died on Sunday evening, Oct. 21, 2018, at The New Glarus Home, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 22, 1921. He went to school in Argyle. He married Lenora Watkins on Jan. 13, 1942, in Brodhead.
They were together until Sept. 18th of that year, when George entered the U.S. Army during World War II. He served three years in Sicily, Italy, France and Germany during the war. He was discharged from the Army as a buck corporal on Sept. 24, 1945. After working in cheese factories for several years, he worked as a custodian for the Blanchardville and Pecatonica Schools in Blanchardville. His wife, Lenora, died on Oct. 15, 2003. He later married Marilyn DeNure on June 14, 2008.
George is survived by his wife, Marilyn Torkelson of New Glarus; and two daughters, Nedra Torkelson and Georgia (Albert) Alter, both of Blanchardville; many step-children; two grandsons, Michael Endres (Becca Hanna) of Verona and Anthony (Monica) Endres of Oregon; and a sister, Ruth Kolb of New Glarus, formerly of Blanchardville.
A visitation for George Torkelson will be held on Wednesday evening, Oct. 24, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BLANCHARD HALL, 206 S. Main St., Blanchardville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the NEW HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 305 Madison St., Blanchardville. A catered funeral lunch will follow at Blanchard Hall.
