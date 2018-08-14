DODGEVILLE - Vivian Torgeson-Berg, age 79, of Dodgeville, died on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at her home following an apparent heart attack. Vivian was born on March 3, 1939, in Dodgeville to DuWayne and Dorothy (Otter) Torgeson who preceded her in death.
Vivian is survived by six children, Victoria (Peter) Fandrich, Don "Dale" (Melissa) Berg, Dean Berg, Dan Berg, Paula (Pat) Carrington, and Paul (Sarah) Berg; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four siblings, Jean (Gordon) Wilson, Tom Torgeson (Gail Heun), Ray (Carol) Torgeson and Karen (Larry) Helms; her former husband, Donald (Ginny) Berg; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at the LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unified Counseling or the Dodgeville A.D.R.C. would be greatly appreciated.
No words can describe what a special, beautiful and loving person Vivian was. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.