MONONA—Theresa Charlotte “Shar” Topper, age 84, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at UW Hospital. She was born on Jan. 12, 1934, in San Diego, Calif., the daughter of Dennis and Louise (Pierce) Graham. A full obituary will appear at a later date.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association or the UW Children’s Hospital Foster Care Program. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
