MADISON - Mary Topper, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Sept. 13, 1947, in Hanover, Pa. the daughter of Anthony and Rita (Goudreault) Topper.

Mary graduated from Kenwood High School in 1965 and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She married Francis Muzik Jr. on June 12, 1982 in Madison. Mary worked at Madison General Hospital and Meriter Hospital for 40 years.

Mary is survived by her husband, Francis “Skip” Muzik Jr.; siblings, Violet Best of Rye, Colo., Paula Gast of New Park, Pa., Anthony Topper Jr. of Perryhall, Md., Helen Horne of Fayetteville, N.C., Patrick Topper of Bradenton, Fla., Michele Kirk of Mesa, Ariz., and Suzette Topper of Madison; and brothers-in-law, Jack Muzik of Florida and Joel Muzik of New Jersey.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW POST NO. 1318, 133 E. Lakeside St., Madison, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Memorials may be gifted in Mary’s name to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Service information

Apr 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, April 4, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
