Topper, Linda Joyce (Anderson)

MOUNT HOREB - Linda Joyce Topper, age 83, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Linda was born on Feb. 14, 1937, to Chris and Lillian Anderson in Five Points, Richland County, Wis.
You have free articles remaining.
A graveside service will be conducted for immediate family. A memorial service will be planned at a future date to be determined.
Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates and online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for future designation.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral and Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth Street
(608) 437-5077
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Topper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.