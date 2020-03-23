Topper, Linda Joyce (Anderson)

MOUNT HOREB - Linda Joyce Topper, age 83, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Linda was born on Feb. 14, 1937, to Chris and Lillian Anderson in Five Points, Richland County, Wis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A graveside service will be conducted for immediate family. A memorial service will be planned at a future date to be determined.

Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates and online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for future designation.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care 500 N. Eighth Street (608) 437-5077

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Topper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.