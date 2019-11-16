MIDDLETON - Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, John's wife, Janet lost the love of her life and her best friend of over 60 years. John has gone to be with his family in heaven -- parents, Carl and Frances; sister, Jane Ann; and son, Rick. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and good fishing buddies. John had a full life. He retired as a cement truck driver at 57. He built a home in the north woods with the help of good friends and his sons and made a whole lot of new fishing partners, friends, and memories. John's health declined with the loss of his son, Rick and not being able to get out and fish anymore. After 22 years, we came back home to Middleton. John leaves behind a daughter, Vicki; son-in-law, Randy Shackett; son, Randy; grandsons, Austin and Chris; and his wife, Janet.
John was adamant there be no funeral but the family will have a celebration of his life at The Village Green, 7508 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thanks to everyone at Pheasant Run Apartments for their love and friendship to John. Thanks to Agrace Hospice Care who came through once again for our family. Please make donations to this incredible organization at 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or call 608-276-4660.
We will miss your sense of humor, Squeaky.
'Til we meet again. Love you. Hope you are fishing with Rick and your old friends.
Janet, Vicki, Randy