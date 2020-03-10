Topel, Ruth Eva

LAKE MILLS - Ruth Eva Topel was called to her Eternal Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Barbara, in Madison.

She was born in Glidden, Iowa on Oct. 15, 1922 to Harold and Catherine (Hansen) Taylor.

Except for short stints in Waukegan, Ill., Milwaukee and Madison, she lived most of her life in Lake Mills where she graduated from LMHS in 1940. She graduated from Miss Brown’s Business School in Milwaukee and was employed as a legal secretary in Milwaukee and later, for 27 years, with the Eberhardt and McMurry Law Firm in Lake Mills.

Ruth and Ora W. Topel were united in marriage on June 6, 1944 at the home of her parents. They were blessed with three children. Ora passed away on Feb. 21, 1987.

Ruth led an active life as wife, mother, secretary, and volunteer. She enjoyed bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs over the years, including a special Marathon Group. She golfed, liked to travel – especially to visit her children and grandchild, and was a lifelong avid reader.