Topel, Ruth Eva

LAKE MILLS - Ruth Eva Topel was called to her Eternal Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Barbara, in Madison.
She was born in Glidden, Iowa on Oct. 15, 1922 to Harold and Catherine (Hansen) Taylor.
Except for short stints in Waukegan, Ill., Milwaukee and Madison, she lived most of her life in Lake Mills where she graduated from LMHS in 1940. She graduated from Miss Brown’s Business School in Milwaukee and was employed as a legal secretary in Milwaukee and later, for 27 years, with the Eberhardt and McMurry Law Firm in Lake Mills.
Ruth and Ora W. Topel were united in marriage on June 6, 1944 at the home of her parents. They were blessed with three children. Ora passed away on Feb. 21, 1987.
Ruth led an active life as wife, mother, secretary, and volunteer. She enjoyed bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs over the years, including a special Marathon Group. She golfed, liked to travel – especially to visit her children and grandchild, and was a lifelong avid reader.
After retiring as a legal secretary, she served for 10 years as secretary/treasurer of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce. Always a volunteer, she developed a passion for it after retirement. She was an active member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, its Mission Society and served on Meals on Wheels, Respite Care, Red Cross Blood Drives, and poll worker for many years. She enjoyed membership in the Women’s Club and her Recently Retired lunch group.
Ruth is survived by son, Robert (Jeanne); daughter, Barbara; grandson, William (Stephanie); and great granddaughter, Madison.
Preceding her in death besides Ora and her parents was a son, James; sisters, Harriet Luetzow, Carol Gronert and Elinor Brayton. One brother, Robert, was lost at sea on the submarine U.S.S. Gudgeon in the Pacific in World War II.
A Memorial service celebrating Ruth’s life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Rev. Timothy Nass and Rev. Douglas Tomhave officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
A light lunch will be served following the service.
If desired, memorials may be given to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 1530 South Main St., Lake Mills, Wis., 53551 or Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wis., 53711. (Agrace.org/donate)"
