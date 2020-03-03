Toomey, Donald William

MADISON - Donald William Toomey, "Big Don," was born on Oct. 1, 1959, in Madison, to Bill and Shirley (Anderson) Toomey. He was a lifelong Madisonian and beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. We sadly lost Don from heart failure in his sleep on Feb. 28, 2020. Don had a quick smile, a lively sense of humor, and laughter was contagious around him. For those lucky enough to grow up around him, he provided a great deal of adventure and entertainment. He was an avid animal lover and from childhood on, lived with a menagerie of fish, turtles, gerbils, mice, and his cats, who he spoiled rotten. He was a talented drummer and enthusiastic rock and roll music collector. Don loved going to the family cabin up north and cherished nature and solitude. He also grew awesome tomatoes and was an expert pizza maker.
Don graduated from Madison West High School in 1978 and attended Madison Area Technical College, eventually earning his real estate license. He then worked with his father in the property management business. He could be found most afternoons at his Oakcrest office, sharing his wit and wisdom. Don will be remembered for his loyalty and kindness to all, and his death leaves an unfillable space in our hearts and lives.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley, of Madison; his sisters, Barbara (Frank) Martin of Austin, Texas, and Joanne (Ted) Theobald of Casper, Wyo.; and his nieces, Allison, Rachel, Hannah, and his nephew Max.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his brother, Steven.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at OAKWOOD VILLAGE UNIVERSITY WOODS at RESURRECTION CHAPEL, 6201 Mineral Point Rd. in Madison on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at noon. A visitation will be held at Oakwood Village on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials can be made to the National Wildlife Federation and the Dane County Humane Society.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Services
3610 Speedway Road
(608) 238-3434
