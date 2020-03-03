Toomey, Donald William

MADISON - Donald William Toomey, "Big Don," was born on Oct. 1, 1959, in Madison, to Bill and Shirley (Anderson) Toomey. He was a lifelong Madisonian and beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. We sadly lost Don from heart failure in his sleep on Feb. 28, 2020. Don had a quick smile, a lively sense of humor, and laughter was contagious around him. For those lucky enough to grow up around him, he provided a great deal of adventure and entertainment. He was an avid animal lover and from childhood on, lived with a menagerie of fish, turtles, gerbils, mice, and his cats, who he spoiled rotten. He was a talented drummer and enthusiastic rock and roll music collector. Don loved going to the family cabin up north and cherished nature and solitude. He also grew awesome tomatoes and was an expert pizza maker.