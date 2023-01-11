June 11, 1972—Jan. 6, 2023

WINDSOR—Tony Godfrey, age 50, of Windsor, Wis., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on June 11, 1972, in Wishek, N.D., the son of Ronald and Meredith Godfrey. Tony married Brandee Mosby on Sept. 13, 2003, in Valley City, N.D.

Tony graduated from Battle Lake High School in Battle Lake, Minn., and then went on to receive a bachelor’s degree and Doctorate of Pharmacy from North Dakota State University. He worked as a Senior Program Leader in Clinical Pharmacology at RRD International.

In 1999, Tony met the love of his life, Brandee, at PRACS in Fargo. His love for her was shown in the unending support he showed for her, and his firm commitment to making sure his family all loved her more than they loved him. They married in 2003 and had two beautiful children, Miles in 2009 and Anna in 2011.

He was fiercely committed to his entire family, always being the biggest fan and supporter of his siblings, in-laws, nieces, and nephew. He brought warmth and joy and so much love to every family event.

Tony’s love for his family just slightly overshadowed his passion for sports. He was an avid fan of the NDSU Bison football team, Minnesota Vikings, and Minnesota Twins. His love for live sports included being a Vikings season ticket holder for decades and took him to stadiums and arenas around the country. His respect for the games dressed him in the home teams’ colors (unless the away team was his beloved Twins). The walls of his home and office have always been adorned in sports memorabilia, never missing a bobblehead giveaway.

Tony was serious about few things, but he took his hobbies very seriously. He was a fantasy football league commissioner for over 20 years. He enjoyed graphic design, making logos and designs for his friends’ and family’s projects. His love of craft beer and cocktails started with The Great Brew Tour with his friends, leading him to move to Madison to be closer to his favorite breweries.

His smile, laughter, and infectious personality will be missed by everyone that ever met him.

Tony is survived by his wife, Brandee; son, Miles; daughter, Anna; parents; brother, Mark (Lauranna) Godfrey; sister, Karen (Chris) Godin; in-laws, Robert and Kathy Mosby; brother-in-law, Shawn Mosby; nephew, Isaac Godfrey; nieces, Maya Godfrey, Elise and Addie Godin; aunts; uncles; cousins; Kappa Psi Brothers; Wolf Hollow Family; PRACS AND AXIS family; and countless other friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; aunt, Pat Halvorson; and uncle, Darrell Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 615 Jefferson St., DeForest, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be made to an education fund at Summit Credit Union (800-236-5560) for Miles and Anna. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

