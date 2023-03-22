May 8, 1950—March 17, 2023

MADISON—Toni Katherine Hutter or “T.K.” as known by many, left this world suddenly, surrounded by her wonderful family on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was a loving mom and grandmother to eight amazing grandchildren. Her personality would light up a room. T.K. never would hesitate to help someone in need. She loved to spend time with all the people that she loved. T.K. enjoyed going to supper clubs, Broadway shows at the Overture Center with family, and spending time with her grandchildren, spoiling the heck out of them. She also volunteered at the McFarland Food Pantry for many years.

T.K. is survived by her children, Sarah (Dave) Saul and Chad (Rachel) Hutter; eight grandchildren, Hayden, Forrest, Cooper, Finnegan, Isabelle, Madeline, Grace and Owen; sisters, Jane (Dan) Schuller, Kathy (Mike) Kopf and Patti (Jim) Pasell; brothers, Jim (Kristin) and Tim (Debbie) Littel; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Terri) Hutter and Greg Crull; sister-in-law, Barb McDowell; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Hutter; parents, Anthony and Beatrice Littel; sister, Linda Crull; father-in-law, Clarence Hutter; mother-in-law, Kathryn Hutter; sister-in-law, Pat McKenzie; and brother-in-law; Bill Kirchberg.

There will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

If you would like to honor our T.K., please make a donation to the McFarland Food Pantry or your local food pantry.

She was an amazing person and will be dearly missed by everyone she knew. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

