Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

EVANSVILLE — Passed away aged 65, on Jan. 25, 2020, after a brief illness. She was always helping others as a friend, an EMT, and working with many life-saving medical products. Survived and greatly missed by her loving husband, family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Agrace Hospice or the Green County Humane Society.