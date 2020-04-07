Toney, David Robert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDDLETON — David Robert Toney passed away on March 2, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease. Known by many as "Coach," he lived a full life and left a legacy of generosity, kindness, and humor. At each stop, he was blessed with great friendships that he treasured the rest of his life. When you came into Coach's life, you stayed in his heart.

He was born in Kokomo, Indiana in 1938, where he fell in love with the game of basketball. A standout guard in high school for the Kokomo Wildcats, Dave went on to play for the Purdue Boilermakers (West Lafayette, Indiana). His playing career concluded in 1960, but basketball remained central to his life.

He began his basketball coaching career at Covington Community High School (in Indiana), but soon found his way back to Purdue. Back at his alma mater as an assistant coach under George King, Dave felt on top of the world. He coached the Purdue freshmen team to undefeated seasons two times. In 1969, the team won the Big Ten Championship, and advanced to the Final Four, all the way to the National Championship game against UCLA. Around this time, David married Sharon (nee Cassidy), and they had a son, Patrick.