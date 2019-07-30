MADISON—Tommerson, Audrey (Spooner)”MADISON” Audrey (Spooner) Tommerson, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born on Sept. 13, 1932, the first of six children born to Douglas and Waltina Spooner. Music was an integral part of Audrey’s young adulthood and something she enjoyed all her life. She played in the orchestra and band at Beloit Memorial High School and was a violinist in the new Beloit Symphony Orchestra under maestro Lewis Dalvit, its founder. Audrey had three children who were the light of her life. Single motherhood was a struggle, but she managed to raise three loving and respectful adults who went on to marry and produce the grandchildren she treasured so much in later life.
Audrey loved working and continued doing so until she was 81. For much of her adult life, Audrey labored in the restaurant business. She was employed for many years at the Holiday Inn in South Beloit as a server, and later, as banquet sales manager. The Holiday Inn is where she met her husband, Clarence “Tommy” Tommerson, a concrete salesman for U.S. Steel and former football player. The two wed in September of 1979 and attended nearly every Super Bowl that took place during the years of their marriage.
Audrey was also an enthusiastic volunteer in the Madison community, giving her time and efforts to organizations, including the Madison Senior Center, Red Cross and Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM). She proudly received a community service award from the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups in 2011. She was also an active member of the Middleton Community Church and treasured the friends and fellowship she found there. Audrey loved traveling and enjoyed many adventures. She made it to the top of Machu Picchu and walked on China’s Great Wall, both while in her 70s. She realized a life-long dream on a visit to Vienna during a Danube river cruise several years ago.
Audrey is survived by her sisters, Gloria (Sonny) Fourtounis of Beloit and Lucia Dominguez of Rockton, Ill.; brother, Larry (Lynn) Spooner of Ariz.; children, Kathy Brinkman of Madison, Kenny (Denise) Hopper of Beloit and Bill Hopper of Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Tom; sisters, Avis and Karen; son-in-law, Tim; and grandson Jeremie.
Audrey wanted to thank the following people: Dr. Frontiera and the exceptionally kind staff at the Dean Oncology clinic, SSM Hospice and Hospice House staff, and the folks at Heartland Care Center in Black Earth. She also wanted to thank her dear friends June and Nancy for their countless kindnesses during her illness and treatments.
Services will be held at MIDDLETON COMMUNITY CHURCH, 645 Schewe Rd., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, with Pastor Jim Iliff officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey’s name may be gifted to Middleton Outreach Ministry. In honoring Audrey, her family would like to encourage every woman of every age to have regular mammograms, even when somebody says you’re “too old.” Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
