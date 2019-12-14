Tomlin, Thelma M.

ORO VALLEY - Thelma M. Tomlin, of Oro Valley, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. She was 95 years old. Thelma was born on Sept. 19, 1924, in Madison, Wis., to Osvald M. Berntsen and Dagmar O. (Halvorseth) Berntsen, who emigrated from Norway in 1923. Thelma was raised in Madison, where she attended East High School and Madison Business College. During these years, she met Ralph H. Tomlin, Jr., who she would later marry. Ralph served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, where he saw considerable action in the Pacific theater. During the war, Thelma moved to San Diego, California where she was employed in clerical services for the federal government in support of the war effort. After the war, Thelma and Ralph were married in San Diego in 1945, where they continued to live for a short time.

The couple later returned to Madison, where they raised two sons and continued to live throughout their marriage. Thelma was an excellent homemaker, who ran the Tomlin household and managed the family’s finances. For many years, she also worked in the offices of Monona Grove High School. Thelma was a skillful bridge player and continued to enjoy the game well into her later years. In Madison, she began to play golf, which became a great love of hers throughout her lifetime. She had many wonderful golf experiences with her husband and friends around the country, but perhaps her most memorable was playing a terrific round at Spy Glass Hill, on the Monterey Peninsula in California. Thelma also had a great affection for animals, but especially dogs and her two golden retrievers.