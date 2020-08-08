Tomas, Barbara Louise

Barbara graduated from Wisconsin High School and attended UW-Madison. She married Clifford Tomas on April 26, 1958, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. After raising five children, she worked in admissions and as a switchboard operator at Methodist Hospital, which became Madison General and is now called Meriter Hospital. Barbara was a member of the Madison Civic Chorus, Madison Opera, where she volunteered in costumes and props, and the Madison Amputee Support Group. She also volunteered her time at the Madison Civic Center and for the Wisconsin Public Television auctions. Barbara enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, doing the daily puzzles in the newspaper, watching public television and working on embroidery projects. Most importantly, she loved being involved with her children and her grandchildren's lives.