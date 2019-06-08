CLERMONT, Fla / MADISON / FITCHBURG - Paul Robert Toltzien, age 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2018, at the Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Paul was the only son of Herman and Olga Toltzien and was born in Boscobel, on Feb. 2, 1929.
The Toltzien's later moved to Madison where Paul graduated from Madison West High School in 1947, after a record setting participation in sports, especially track and field where he set and held the city record for the 60-yard dash, earning him the nick name "Rabbit." Paul married Josephine Eleanor Kennedy on Oct. 9, 1948, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison.
Paul's career included 30 years with the Madison Fire Department where he rose to the position of division fire chief. Additionally, he truly enjoyed being a seasonal employee with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as a game warden in northern Wisconsin. He had numerous stories of his days as a warden during deer and fishing seasons.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine "Josie;" his parents; and sister, Jean Spaulding. Paul is survived by his son, Thomas (Choopit) of Niceville, Fla.; daughter, Pauli (Phil) Albert of Minocqua; and son, Stephen (Paula) of Fitchburg; in addition to eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Paul's name may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.