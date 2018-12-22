Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Paul R. Toltzien passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. The full obituary and service details will be published at a later date.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

Celebrate
the life of: Toltzien, Paul R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.