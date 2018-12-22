MADISON - Paul R. Toltzien passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. The full obituary and service details will be published at a later date.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
MADISON - Paul R. Toltzien passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. The full obituary and service details will be published at a later date.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434