MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE/MARSHALL—Edna K. Tolley, age 97, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Healthcare Fort Atkinson.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1921, in Oregon, the youngest daughter of Anson and Nora (Brown) Merrick. Edna married Jonce Tolley in 1947.

Surviving are her children, Gloria (Eugene) Brockman, Rachel (William) Scheer and John (Connie) Tolley; grandchildren, Jason (Renae) Brockman, Jennifer (Tim) Marek, Melissa Brockman, Sarah Scheer, Heather (Chris) Cook and Brianna (Matt) Braukhoff; great-grandchildren, Devin, Zach, Caleb, Wyatt, Sadie, Maddie, Jackson, Ronan, Lillian, Kathryn and Lukas; great-great-grandchild, Isabell; and sister, Blanche Zellmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

