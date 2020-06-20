Tolch, Charles John Ph.D.

John was an active participant in the work of several national and international theatre organizations. He was a Trustee of the Children's Theatre Foundation of America; supervisor of the University of Wisconsin Theatre Drama Teachers' Education Program, editor of the journal "The Children's Review," and a Board Member of the Children's Theatre Association of America for many years. During a sabbatical leave in 1979, he studied children's theatre in Russia and Eastern Europe.

Throughout his long career, he was affectionately known amongst his students and colleagues as JT. He directed many plays and musicals and was a prominent member of the International Association of Theatre For Children And Young People. In 1983, he directed the play, "Snoopy," which was the only U.S. representative at the International Theatre Festival in Schibnk, Yugoslavia. His production of the play "Dandelion" won high acclaim and was selected for performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

John was a devoted family man and a loyal and steadfast friend. His numerous interests and hobbies included gardening, wine making, picture framing, bee keeping, motorcycle riding, and being a Badger fan. John and Barbara lived in Madison, Wis., for 59 years and enjoyed the many riches the city offered. In retirement years they were 'snowbirds' in their winter home in Naples, Fla.