Tolch, Charles John Ph.D.

MADISON / NAPLES, Fla. - Charles John Tolch, Ph.D., of Madison, Wis., and Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, in the company of 'his girls' in Naples, Fla. He lived a wonderful and rewarding life.
John was born July 28, 1925, in Sigel, Ill., the youngest of three children of Charles William Tolch and Lulo Bell (Plummer) Tolch. John and Barbara Ruth Taylor were married May 31, 1945. They met at a USO dance while John was stationed in San Angelo, Texas, as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps and celebrated 72 years of a loving marriage filled with many adventures traveling the world.
Professor Tolch received his Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1949, majoring in Speech. He was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from EIU in 1985. In 1950, he completed his Master of Arts degree in Theatre from Michigan State University. After teaching in Minot, N.D., and Lincoln, Neb., he completed a Ph.D. degree at Ohio State University in 1959 and joined the Theatre Arts and Drama Department at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He reached the rank of Professor and served as Assistant Dean of the College of Letters and Science, chair of the Faculty Advising Service, and head of the Student Orientation, Advising, and Registration (SOAR) program. He also was Faculty in Residence in Coventry, England, during 1980.
John was an active participant in the work of several national and international theatre organizations. He was a Trustee of the Children's Theatre Foundation of America; supervisor of the University of Wisconsin Theatre Drama Teachers' Education Program, editor of the journal "The Children's Review," and a Board Member of the Children's Theatre Association of America for many years. During a sabbatical leave in 1979, he studied children's theatre in Russia and Eastern Europe.
Throughout his long career, he was affectionately known amongst his students and colleagues as JT. He directed many plays and musicals and was a prominent member of the International Association of Theatre For Children And Young People. In 1983, he directed the play, "Snoopy," which was the only U.S. representative at the International Theatre Festival in Schibnk, Yugoslavia. His production of the play "Dandelion" won high acclaim and was selected for performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
John was a devoted family man and a loyal and steadfast friend. His numerous interests and hobbies included gardening, wine making, picture framing, bee keeping, motorcycle riding, and being a Badger fan. John and Barbara lived in Madison, Wis., for 59 years and enjoyed the many riches the city offered. In retirement years they were 'snowbirds' in their winter home in Naples, Fla.
John is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Tolch) Knight, Naples, Fla., and Johna Tolch and wife Susan Kitchin of Scotts Valley, Calif.; a grand-daughter, Natalie Taylor Knight, Naples, Fla.; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a wealth of friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; an infant daughter, Janet Lou; two sisters, Vera (Tolch) Queen and Beulah (Tolch) Walker; and Jennifer's husband, Malcolm Knight.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, go to www.legacyoptions.com.
Donations in honor of Professor Tolch may be made to The Children's Theatre Foundation of America (www.childrenstheatrefoundation.org).
