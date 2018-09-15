Togstad, Robert Thomas

MADISON - Robert Thomas Togstad passed away peacefully at the Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. We lost one of the world's kindest men. Bob was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Madison, to Harold and Mary (Nolan) Togstad.
After graduating from West High School in 1942, Bob was drafted by the U.S. Army to serve in World War II, in January 1943. He served in England, France, Luxemburg, Germany, New Guinea and the Philippines via the Panama Canal, in the 1301 Engineer General Service Regiment, as an Army Engineer Construction Worker 188, building bridges, roads, runways, and barracks. He was honorably discharged, Jan. 1, 1946. Bob received the following medals: Good Conduct, American Campaign, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign, European-African- Middle Eastern Campaign with four battle stars, and World War II Victory Medal. In 2012, Bob attended the Badger Honor Flight mission with his nephew and Vietnam vet, Jim Jimieson
The love of Bob's life, Judith Frances Heidt, married him on Oct. 25, 1958. They had three children, Terri (Scott) McCreary; Timothy (Sara Sandberg); and Thomas (Emily) Togstad. He is also survived by grandchildren, Matt (Lynn) McCreary, Katie (Jared) Dubey, Emily (Finance' Kyle Conant) McCreary; Devan Donahue; Iris and Ella Togstad.
Bob was a printer and after working in a private business, he spent 23 years as a printer for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 1988. Not only was Bob a skilled printer he was a skilled carpenter and tradesman, in the family tradition.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Judy in 2008; grandson, Colin Donahue two weeks ago; and in order beginning with the most recent loss in the family: sisters, Peggy Kennedy, Elizabeth (Betty) Jimieson Heim, Joanne Gustafson, Helen Roller, Dorothy Rauch; brother, Dick; sister, Mary Jane Corcoran; mother, Mary; brothers, James, Lawrence; and his father, Harold in 1935.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave., on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Father Andy McAlpin presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Please share you memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.