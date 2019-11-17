MADISON -Irma R. Togstad, 97, passed away November 15, 2019. Services will be on Friday, November 22. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s paper.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

