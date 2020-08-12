Tofson, Margaret "Marge" (Erickson)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Margaret "Marge" (Erickson) Tofson, age 90, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care on Aug. 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Marge was born in Clear Lake, S.D., to Orton and Hannah (Peterson) Erickson, on June 17, 1930. The family later moved to Madison where Marge graduated from East High School. Upon graduation she worked at Irv Goff music.

She was married to William King in 1950. They had four children together. Later in life, she married Duane "Toby" Tofson and they were together for 25 years until his death in 2002. Marge was employed at the U.S. Post Office. She was one of the first female postal carriers and was later promoted to supervisor, retiring in 1980. After retirement, she was introduced to golf and developed a love for the sport. She and Toby were members of Lake Ripley Country Club for many years and made many lasting friendships.

Marge was also a member of Hope Lutheran Church in McFarland where she was active in the Women's group. Through this group she was involved in many activities that included quilting, serving for funerals, and making numerous cookies over the years for the annual cookie walk at the fall bazaar.