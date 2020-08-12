Tofson, Margaret "Marge" (Erickson)

MADISON - Margaret "Marge" (Erickson) Tofson, age 90, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care on Aug. 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Marge was born in Clear Lake, S.D., to Orton and Hannah (Peterson) Erickson, on June 17, 1930. The family later moved to Madison where Marge graduated from East High School. Upon graduation she worked at Irv Goff music.
She was married to William King in 1950. They had four children together. Later in life, she married Duane "Toby" Tofson and they were together for 25 years until his death in 2002. Marge was employed at the U.S. Post Office. She was one of the first female postal carriers and was later promoted to supervisor, retiring in 1980. After retirement, she was introduced to golf and developed a love for the sport. She and Toby were members of Lake Ripley Country Club for many years and made many lasting friendships.
Marge was also a member of Hope Lutheran Church in McFarland where she was active in the Women's group. Through this group she was involved in many activities that included quilting, serving for funerals, and making numerous cookies over the years for the annual cookie walk at the fall bazaar.
She was a talented lady who could do anything and did it with perfection, whether it was making Lefse and Christmas cookies, her famous dinner rolls, or trying the latest craft trend. Marge was also a great seamstress.
However, her greatest accomplishment was her family. She loved them all, equally. There could be no favorites and she made sure it was known if someone tried to say they were the favorite. Marge was very proud of her children and grandchildren and told them often, always there when needed for support or guidance as they were growing up
She will be deeply missed by her family as they cherish the memories and time spent together. What will live on with all who knew her is her quick smile and big heart
Marge is survived by her children, Mollie Hall, Karen Deyoe, William (Sue) King, and Monica (Mark) Esch; grandchildren, Michelle and Nathan (Jaime) Hall, Nicole (Joel) Snorek, Matthew (Andrea) Deyoe, Christina Deyoe, Courtney King, Meghan (Aaron) Hruska, Travis Brown, Megan Esch, Nicholas Esch, and Lauren Esch; great-grandchildren, Ryan Deyoe, Taylor and Logan Snorek, Aubrey Taylor, Tayler, Riley and Charley Hall, and Leah Hruska. She is further survived by her brothers, Orton (Shirley) Erickson, Dennis (Barb) Erickson; and sister, Shirley Fogelberg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her parents; brother, Earl; and sister-in-law, Georgia; sons-in-law, Ron Hall and Richard Disalvo; and her daughter-in-law, Cindy King.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and care of their mom and grandma. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Agrace HospiceCare
Private services will be held. Due to the difficult circumstances of COVID 19, a live stream of Margaret's service will be available at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, so that friends and family may still be present. Directions to join the live stream via Zoom can be found on Ryan Funeral Home's website. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
"We are who we are because of our mom, who gave us everything she could. Let our memories of our Mother live on forever."
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.